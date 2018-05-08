Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The Cathedral Crusader baseball team swept a doubleheader with Becker Monday afternoon. The Crusaders are now 7-3 overall and 5-3 in Granite Ridge Conference play.
The Crusaders got a home run from Rudy Sauerer in a 10-2 game one win, while Reggie Deyak added a pair of runs batted in. Brandon Hartung picked up the win on the mound for CHS.
The back half of the twin bill saw the Crusaders pick up a 6-1 win. Sauerer earned the win in game two, with Deyak and Tyler Bautch contributing in relief.
ELSEWHERE:
Big Lake 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4
TUESDAY
Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Fergus Falls @ Apollo
Big Lake @ Rocori
Annandale @ Cathedral
Softball
Rocori 5, Tech 0
Rocori 3, Tech 0
Cathedral 2, Becker 0
Cathedral 6, Becker 5
TUESDAY
Apollo @ Fergus Falls
Sartell @ Alexandria
Sauk Rapids @ Tech