Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The Tech Tigers baseball team split a pair of games with Willmar on Monday afternoon at the MAC. The Tigers are now 1-3 on the season.

Tech had a hard time getting the bats going in game one, managing just three hits in an 11-0 loss. Austin Nikolas, Easton Maselter and Andrew Nefs each had singles in the game. The Cardinals pounded out 11 hits and drew three walks on their way to the win.