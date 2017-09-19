Prep Sports Scores And Schedule
The Cathedral boys soccer team beat the Bemidji Lumberjacks 2-1 Monday night. Cole Tetrault scored a pair of goals in the second half to lead the Crusaders to the win.
CHS is now 5-2 on the season and will play Becker Tuesday night.
ELSEWHERE:
Sartell 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Tech 4, STMA 1
TUESDAY
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar 5 PM
Alexandria @ Apollo 7 PM
ROCORI @ Fergus Falls 7 PM
Brainerd @ Tech 7 PM
Cathedral @ Becker 7 PM
GIRLS SOCCER
Willmar 3, ROCORI 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, St. John’s Prep 1
Becker 3, Cathedral 1
TUESDAY
Becker @ Sartell 5 PM
Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
Fergus Falls @ ROCORI 5 PM
Apollo @ Alexandria 7 PM
Tech @ Brainerd 7 PM
VOLLEYBALL
Brainerd 3, Tech 1
TUESDAY:
Sartell @ Willmar 7 PM
Alexandria @ ROCORI 7 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Tech 7 PM
Brainerd @ Apollo 7 PM
Litchfield @ Cathedral 7 PM