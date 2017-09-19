Prep Sports Scores And Schedule

The Cathedral boys soccer team beat the Bemidji Lumberjacks 2-1 Monday night. Cole Tetrault scored a pair of goals in the second half to lead the Crusaders to the win.

CHS is now 5-2 on the season and will play Becker Tuesday night.

ELSEWHERE:

Sartell 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Tech 4, STMA 1

TUESDAY

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar 5 PM

Alexandria @ Apollo 7 PM

ROCORI @ Fergus Falls 7 PM

Brainerd @ Tech 7 PM

Cathedral @ Becker 7 PM

GIRLS SOCCER

Willmar 3, ROCORI 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, St. John’s Prep 1

Becker 3, Cathedral 1

TUESDAY

Becker @ Sartell 5 PM

Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Fergus Falls @ ROCORI 5 PM

Apollo @ Alexandria 7 PM

Tech @ Brainerd 7 PM

VOLLEYBALL

Brainerd 3, Tech 1

TUESDAY:

Sartell @ Willmar 7 PM

Alexandria @ ROCORI 7 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Tech 7 PM

Brainerd @ Apollo 7 PM

Litchfield @ Cathedral 7 PM