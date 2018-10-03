Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, October 2nd

The Apollo Eagles boys soccer team captured the Central Lakes Conference crown with a 3-3 tie against Sartell Tuesday. The title is Apollo's first since the 2014 season in which they won the state championship.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Tech 2, Brainerd 1

Cathedral 6, Little Falls 3

Fergus Falls 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Girls Soccer

Apollo 2, Sartell 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Fergus Falls 2

Cathedral 7, Little Falls 1

Volleyball

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Alexandria 2

Tech 3, Apollo 1

Cathedral 3, Mora 1