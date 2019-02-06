Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, February 5th
The Cathedral girls basketball team beat Foley 69-55 Tuesday night. Meg Januschka led Cathedral with 20 points, and Celine Schoenecker added 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The Crusaders (13-7) will play at Pequot Lakes on Tuesday night.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Apollo 62, Alexandria 51
Bemidji 69, Sauk Rapids-Rice 63
Sartell 67, Little Falls 48
Moorhead 88, Tech 60
Zimmerman at Rocori PPD
Boys Hockey
St. Cloud 6, Rogers 2
Girls Basketball
Fergus Falls 70, Apollo 44
Sartell 59, Little Falls 33
Alexandria 81, Sauk Rapids-Rice 21