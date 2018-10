The Sartell Sabre volleyball team defeated the Rocori Spartans in straight sets Tuesday night in Cold Spring. The Spartans fall to 5-11 on the season, while the Sabres improve to 13-7 on the year.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer 8A Playoffs

Minnewaska 3, St. John’s Prep 1

Melrose 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Volleyball

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Apollo 1

Willmar 3, Tech 0

Cathedral 3, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead 1