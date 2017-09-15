Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, September 14th

The Cathedral volleyball team improved to 12-1 on the season with a 3-0 win over Foley Thursday night. Gabby Heying and Colleen Zadoo each tallied 13 kills, while Claire Ramler added 20 set assists.

ELSEWHERE:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Sartell 0

Willmar 3, Apollo 0

Brainerd 3, Rocori 1

BOYS SOCCER

Willmar 4, Sartell 1

Tech 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Apollo 2, Brainerd 1

Alexandria 9, Rocori 0

Cathedral 5, Little Falls 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Sartell 4, Willmar 1

Alexandria 9, Rocori 0

Brainerd 1, Apollo 0

Tech 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Cathedral 1, Little Falls 0 (OT)

Becker 9, St. John’s Prep 1