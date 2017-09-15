Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, September 14th
The Cathedral volleyball team improved to 12-1 on the season with a 3-0 win over Foley Thursday night. Gabby Heying and Colleen Zadoo each tallied 13 kills, while Claire Ramler added 20 set assists.
ELSEWHERE:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Sartell 0
Willmar 3, Apollo 0
Brainerd 3, Rocori 1
BOYS SOCCER
Willmar 4, Sartell 1
Tech 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Apollo 2, Brainerd 1
Alexandria 9, Rocori 0
Cathedral 5, Little Falls 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Sartell 4, Willmar 1
Alexandria 9, Rocori 0
Brainerd 1, Apollo 0
Tech 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Cathedral 1, Little Falls 0 (OT)
Becker 9, St. John’s Prep 1