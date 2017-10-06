Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, October 5th
The Cathedral volleyball team remained hot Thursday night with a win over Little Falls in straight sets. The Crusaders are now 18-1 on the season.
Gabby Heying led Cathedral with eight kills and nine digs, while Colleen Zadoo added seven kills in the win.
ELSEWHERE:
Sartell 3, Apollo 0
Rocori 3, Tech 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Fergus Falls 0
BOYS SOCCER
Tech 0, Willmar 0
Apollo 5, Fergus Falls 0
Cathedral 6, Becker 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Becker 1, Cathedral 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Apollo 1
Tech 2, Willmar 1
Sartell 7, Rocori 0