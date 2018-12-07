Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, December 6th
The Apollo Eagles beat the Tech Tigers 67-63 in a boys basketball showdown at Apollo High School. The Eagles improve to 1-1 with the win, while the Tigers fall to 1-3.
The Eagles will play at Bemidji on Saturday at 2:45, while the Tigers are back at it Tuesday at Willmar.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
St. Cloud 3, Buffalo 3
Alexandria 5, River Lakes 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Becker/Big Lake 2
Girls Hockey
Fergus Falls 4, St. Cloud 1
Moorhead 2, River Lakes 2
Boys Basketball
Girls Basketball
Duluth East 59, Rocori 56
Brainerd 59, Sauk Rapids-Rice 37