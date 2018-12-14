Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, December 13th

The Apollo Eagles beat Cathedral 62-53 Thursday night at Apollo High School. The Eagles were led by Micheal Gravelle's 17 points, while Cathedral got 15 points from Jackson Jangula in the loss.

ELSEWHERE:

Girls Basketball

Alexandria 71, Rocori 30

Apollo 78, Tech 43

Boys Basketball

Little Falls 55, Rocori 45

Boys Hockey

Sartell 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Alexandria 5, SCTA 4

Girls Hockey

St. Cloud 3, Alexandria 1

Fergus Falls 4, River Lakes 2