Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, December 13th
The Apollo Eagles beat Cathedral 62-53 Thursday night at Apollo High School. The Eagles were led by Micheal Gravelle's 17 points, while Cathedral got 15 points from Jackson Jangula in the loss.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Basketball
Alexandria 71, Rocori 30
Apollo 78, Tech 43
Boys Basketball
Little Falls 55, Rocori 45
Apollo 62, Cathedral 53
Boys Hockey
Sartell 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Alexandria 5, SCTA 4
Girls Hockey
St. Cloud 3, Alexandria 1
Fergus Falls 4, River Lakes 2