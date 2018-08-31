Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, August 30th

The Rocori Spartans suffered a 40-13 setback in their season opener against Detroit Lakes in Cold Spring. The game was delayed by lightning at the half for just over one hour.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Sartell 3, Fergus Falls 1

Apollo 3, Tech 3 (lightning)

Cathedral 2, Becker 0

Sauk Rapids 2, Alexandria 1

Girls Soccer

SJ Prep 4, Crookston 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Alexandria 1

Becker 4, Cathedral 0

Volleyball

Alexandria 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Apollo 3, Tech 1