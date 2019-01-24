Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, January 24th

The Tech Tiger boys basketball team will host the Apollo Eagles for the last time in the old Tech gym Thursday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.

The Tigers enter the game 5-10 on the season, while the Eagles boast a 9-8 record this season. The Eagles won the first matchup 59-56 in early December.

Tip-off is set for 7:15 on AM 1390, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:55.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Alexandria @ Rocori

Mora @ Cathedral

Boys Hockey

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Gentry Academy 5:40

Sartell @ Minneapolis 7 PM

Fergus Falls @ River Lakes

Brainerd @ St. Cloud

Girls Basketball

Apollo @ Big Lake

Girls Hockey

River Lakes @ Fergus Falls