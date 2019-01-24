Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, January 24th
The Tech Tiger boys basketball team will host the Apollo Eagles for the last time in the old Tech gym Thursday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.
The Tigers enter the game 5-10 on the season, while the Eagles boast a 9-8 record this season. The Eagles won the first matchup 59-56 in early December.
Tip-off is set for 7:15 on AM 1390, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:55.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Alexandria @ Rocori
Mora @ Cathedral
Boys Hockey
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Gentry Academy 5:40
Sartell @ Minneapolis 7 PM
Fergus Falls @ River Lakes
Brainerd @ St. Cloud
Girls Basketball
Apollo @ Big Lake
Girls Hockey
River Lakes @ Fergus Falls