ST. CLOUD -- A 32-year-old convicted sex offender from Pillager has pleaded guilty to having sex with a 15-year-old girl in St. Cloud. Nicholas Odenthal pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15, and being more than two years older than the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, Odenthal had met the girl in August of last year and began a sexual relationship shortly thereafter.

The situation came to light after a January traffic stop in St. Cloud where Odenthal was pulled over for expired tabs. The officer noted he was a convicted sex offender with two teenage girls in the car. One of the girls told the officer she was in a relationship with Odenthal. The parents were called and Odenthal was arrested.

The girl told investigators Odenthal knew she was 15, but misrepresented his age to be much younger. The victim said she believed Odenthal was 22-years-old.

Court records show Odenthal has a 2008 conviction in Crow Wing County for sexually abusing a child younger than 13.

Prosecutors will be asking a judge for a five year prison term when he's sentenced December 28th. Odenthal will be seeking a reduced sentence or probation.