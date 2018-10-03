Pooper Scoopers: There’s Got To Be A Better Way [WATCH]

Brand Dooup/Youtube

WHAT A POOPER SCOOPER

It's funny the things that you find amazing the older you get. Like for your birthday, buying yourself a Vikings T Shirt and Sweatshirt from the grocery store, and then purchasing the most perfect Doggy Pooper Scooper ever made. Well...almost.

The Pooper Scooper featured above looks amazing! Except it looks like I have to really work and bend a lot to make this contraption work. AND! What if it tears up while doing it's thing? Do I then have to dig in with my bare hands to get it fixed? Sounds really unsanitary...ick.

Doody Digger/Youtube

MY NEW TOY

That's why I decided to order The Doody Digger. This little contraption looks pretty handy. Just dig and scoop. Lift the handle and hope that the poop stays in the stick and slides into the bag like it's supposed to do. The best part...apparently I can hold a Starbucks in one hand and my scoop in the other....and everything will be 'just fine.' I liked it because I don't have to bend over, I don't have to touch the poop to get it in the bag and seal it. The things I don't like: I'm not sure how it's going to work on a 'fresh' mess. Maybe I'll just leave that for day two?

OR MAYBE YOU WANT TO TRY A DOGGY LITTER BOX

doglitterbox/Youtube

HERE'S AN IDEA

I think this looks like a whole lot of work...but maybe someone HAS to have this. Let me know if this works for you.