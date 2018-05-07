Police: Watch for Fake Bills At Your Garage Sale

ST. CLOUD -- Now that it is garage sale season, police are advising you to be on the lookout for bogus money.

St. Cloud police say counterfeit bills continue to circulate in the St. Cloud area and spring garage sales have been targeted in recent years. If you are hosting a garage sale, you should consider attending a work session on how to spot fake money.

Attendees will learn how to determine that U.S. currency is authentic and how to detect, handle and report it.