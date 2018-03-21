Police: Student With Loaded Gun Arrested at St. Paul School
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ St. Paul police say a student with a loaded handgun has been arrested at Como Park High School.
The 16-year-old student was arrested shortly after 8 a.m. at the start of the school day Wednesday. Police spokesman Steve Linders says it's unclear why the student had a 9 mm gun on him.
A spokeswoman for St. Paul public Schools tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune the school did not go into lockdown, and students were not evacuated.
Police found the gun in the student's waistband and confiscated the weapon without incident. Police say there were no threats directed at students or staff.