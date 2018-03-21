Police: Student With Loaded Gun Arrested at St. Paul School

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ St. Paul police say a student with a loaded handgun has been arrested at Como Park High School.

The 16-year-old student was arrested shortly after 8 a.m. at the start of the school day Wednesday. Police spokesman Steve Linders says it's unclear why the student had a 9 mm gun on him.

A spokeswoman for St. Paul public Schools tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune the school did not go into lockdown, and students were not evacuated.