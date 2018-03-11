Police: St. Cloud Man Barricades Himself in Home
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man allegedly barricaded himself in his home late Friday morning.
The St. Cloud Police Department says officers were sent to a home in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud, shortly after 11:00 a.m., to find 48-year-old James Blaisdell. Blaisdell had two felony warrants out for his arrest, one for drug charges and the other for assault charges.
Authorities says Blaisdell barricaded himself in his bedroom claiming that he had a weapon.
The St. Cloud Police Department Crisis Negotiation Team was called in and Blaisdell surrendered shortly before 1:30 p.m. He was arrested and taken to Stearns County Jail.