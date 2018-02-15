Police: Shots Fired During South St. Cloud Robbery

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police are looking for two suspects after three people say they were robbed at gunpoint. The incident happened just before midnight Wednesday near the intersection of 8th Avenue and 6th Street South.

Two men -- ages 21 and 20 -- and a 19-year-old woman all from St. Cloud were approached by two male suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and robbed them. During the incident, the suspect with the gun fired two rounds but didn't hit anyone. However, the 21-year-old victim did suffer minor injuries from being assaulted.

Officers used a police dog and a drone to try and find the suspects but were not successful.