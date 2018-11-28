Police: Man Tried to Steal Vehicle in Sam’s Club Parking Lot

SARTELL -- Sartell police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to steal a truck in the Sams Club parking lot. It happened at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim says he was in his truck talking on his cell phone when a man knocked on the window and asked for a ride. The suspect then said he had just backed into the truck. The victim was suspicious since he didn't feel any impact, but he got out of the vehicle and looked. The suspect then tried to get into the driver's side of the truck, but the victim was able to pull him out. He then ran east across County Road 120 and into the woods.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5'8", and 175 pounds. He was wearing a white and black flannel shirt with blue jeans and a black stocking cap.