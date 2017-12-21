Update: Suspicious Device in Northeast St. Cloud Cleared by Police

Photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky

ST. CLOUD -- Police say they've cleared the device that required them to cordon off an area of northeast St. Cloud.

The Minneapolis Bomb Squad was able to x-ray the item and found it was not an explosive, however, someone made it to "look like an explosive device". The area has been cleared, and all roads are re-opened.

At about 9:00 a.m. Thursday officers were sent to the 200 block of 4th Avenue Northeast where a suspicious item was on the boulevard.

For precautionary reasons, the police department's armored vehicles were placed around the item to shield the surrounding buildings.

The investigation is still active.

