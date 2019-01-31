Police Arrest St. Cloud Man After Search Warrant Turns Up Meth

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after a search warrant turned up what authorities say was a large amount of methamphetamine at his home.

Forty-year-old Eric Noble is charged with a felony count of 1st-degree drug sales.

According to the criminal complaint, officers found several baggies of meth in the home in the 200 block of Tranquility Drive in St. Cloud. Those baggies added up to more than five-and-a-half pounds of meth. Surveillance equipment, cell phones and other electronic devices were also found inside the house.

Police say Noble admitted to buying approximately 140 pounds of meth from out of state at $3,500 per pound and then selling it for $5,000 per pound.

He's due in court February 14th.