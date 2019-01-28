Place of Hope in St. Cloud Open 24 Hours for Warmth and Food

ST. CLOUD -- During this extremely cold weather, Place of Hope will be open 24 hours a day for those who need warmth and food. Whether it's someone trying to survive outdoors, or someone who doesn't have adequate heat at home, just go to door #4 anytime, and you will be welcome.

For those who see folks struggling, or trying to survive without heat, please let them know about Place of Hope. It's located at 511 9th Ave North in St. Cloud.

Also, if you're able to donate, they could use a little help to get others through this difficult week. The following is a list of items needed:

coffee

cream

sugar

hot chocolate

fruit

orange juice

eggs

butter

bacon

hamburger

spaghetti sauce

cheese

toilet paper

yogurt

popcorn

And just about anything that they could use to serve three meals a day.

Also needed are winter coats, scarves, mittens, gloves, boots, etc. - new or gently used.

It's going to be a difficult week, so please check on your neighbors, especially seniors, to make sure their homes have adequate heat. Be sure to bring all pets indoors. Dog houses will not be enough shelter for a dog to survive this extreme cold. Call the authorities if you see a pet that is left outside.