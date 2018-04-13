Place of Hope Holding ‘Empty Bowls’ Fundraiser

ST. CLOUD -- You won't hear the phrase "no soup for you!" Saturday during the Empty Bowls fundraiser put on by Place of Hope.

The fundraiser is designed to raise money for Anne's Meals Fund, which provides over 7,000 meals a month to people who are hungry and in need. A lot awaits you at this fundraiser, from plenty of soup to entertainment.

It was started over 10 years ago by a high school student.

Pastor Carol Smith says the great time you'll have is only part of the point of the day.

"So along with having a great time here and eating lots of soups, bread, and desserts, and seeing great entertainment all day, we're also helping people remember there are hungry people in the world."

They'll have specially designed bowls by artist David Glen as part of a silent auction. Smith says they'll also have several vendors there, who donate part of their sales to Place of Hope.

"We are going to have vendors and crafters here this year, and they'll have their own tables. Then a portion of whatever they sell goes to Place of Hope. So I think we'll have around 22 vendors that'll be here."

If one of the specialty bowls for auction isn't for you, Place of Hope gives everyone who buys a ticket a handmade bowl to take home. They'll have bluegrass bands playing, and a special kids zone which will feature games and a blank wall where kids can paint their names and designs.

For your soup selection, they'll have tomato, chicken noodle, wild rice and more.

They're at the City Hope Church this year at 413 Franklin Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud. The event goes from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at Place of Hope or various churches. They're $10 for adults in advance, $12 at the door. $30 in advance for families and $32 at the door.

If you can't attend, you can donate on their website.