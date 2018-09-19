Pirate Lingo Vs Minnesota Lingo

CAN YOU TALK LIKE A PIRATE?

It's International Talk like a pirate day. I just thought it might be fun to have a pirate have a conversation with a Minnesotan. Here goes:

Pirate:

Ahoy Matie!

Batten down the hatches! We be feedin' the fish when we blow the man down. The scallywag Seadog will soon be shark bait; that son of a bisquit. He be a privateer we be makin' walk the plank. The scallywag was three sheets to the wind when he tried to steal me booty. Yo Ho Ho ye Buccaneers! Heave ho! We'll be meetin the Jolly Roger by mornin'.

Translation:

Hey Buddy!

Prepare for the upcoming storm! Someone is soon going to die. The tax man is busy trying to take my money. Get ready pirates! We're going to kill him...then by morning, we'll be meeting up with the Jolly Roger pirate ship.

Minnesotan:

Of for cryin' out loud! That's too bad. He should have a little pop and some hotdish first, don'tcha know!

Translation: That's ridiculous. If you're gonna kill the poor man you should at least feed him first; and there's always a hotdish ready to serve.

Pirate Terms: