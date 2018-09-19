Pirate Lingo Vs Minnesota Lingo
CAN YOU TALK LIKE A PIRATE?
It's International Talk like a pirate day. I just thought it might be fun to have a pirate have a conversation with a Minnesotan. Here goes:
Pirate:
Ahoy Matie!
Batten down the hatches! We be feedin' the fish when we blow the man down. The scallywag Seadog will soon be shark bait; that son of a bisquit. He be a privateer we be makin' walk the plank. The scallywag was three sheets to the wind when he tried to steal me booty. Yo Ho Ho ye Buccaneers! Heave ho! We'll be meetin the Jolly Roger by mornin'.
Translation:
Hey Buddy!
Prepare for the upcoming storm! Someone is soon going to die. The tax man is busy trying to take my money. Get ready pirates! We're going to kill him...then by morning, we'll be meeting up with the Jolly Roger pirate ship.
Minnesotan:
Of for cryin' out loud! That's too bad. He should have a little pop and some hotdish first, don'tcha know!
Translation: That's ridiculous. If you're gonna kill the poor man you should at least feed him first; and there's always a hotdish ready to serve.
Pirate Terms:
- Yo Ho Ho: Use to express cheer or call attention to the speaker.
- Scuttle: To sink a ship.
- Seadog: An old sailor or pirate
- Old salt: a sailor that has lots of experience on the sea.
- Feed the fish: An individual or group of people are soon going to die.
- Thar she blows!: An expression used when a whale is spotted from the ship.
- Shark bait: going to die soon.
- Cutlass: Type of sword used by pirates.
- Booty: Treasure.
- Blimey: Something said when one is in a state of surprise.
- Buccaneer: Name for a pirate.
- Three sheets to the wind: Someone who is really really intoxicated.
- Walk the plank: a punishment which entails someone who walks over the side of the ship off of the plank.. Their hands are often tied so they sink and drowned.