Photo/Video Contest: What Makes St. Cloud A Great Place?

ST. CLOUD -- Here's your chance to show off your picture taking skills. The annual St. Cloud Greater Photo/Video contest is underway.

The city is looking for images of what you think makes this a great place to live, work and play.

Mayor Dave Kleis says landscape photos are fine but strive for getting pictures of people in your shots.

We prefer to have lots of pictures of people. That's what really makes a community, so if you can, incorporate people into some beautiful scenery.

You can submit up to 10 entries in 10 different categories like "community life", "downtown", and "sports".

Five first place winners will be chosen one for each season and one for best video. Each winner will receive a $250 prize.

The deadline to enter is July 27th.

Photo courtesy of the City of St. Cloud

