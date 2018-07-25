Phony IRS Calls Circulating Area [VIDEO]

UNDATED -- Phony IRS calls are circulating the area once again.

The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota says scammers tell the consumer a debt is owed and must be paid immediately.

The BBB says the IRS will never call to demand immediate payment, threaten to get police involved, or ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone. They only initiate contact through the mail.

If you received one of these scammer calls you're reminded to hang up, never give out your personal information over the phone, contact the Federal Trade Commission or Federal Communications Commission to file a complaint.