Phillip L. Sunvold, 84, St. Augusta

May 22, 1934 – July 21, 2018

Benson Funeral Home

Phillip L. Sunvold, age 84, of St. Augusta, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Phillip LeRoy Sunvold was born on May 22, 1934 to Herman and Jenny (Odegaard) Sunvold. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 – 1959. Phil was married to Jacqueline Volstad on August 18, 1961 in Sioux Falls, SD. He worked as a machinist at Eaton Machine for 32 years retiring as lead machinist. Phil also worked part time in the frozen foods department of Applebaum’s Grocery for 22 years. After moving to St. Cloud he worked part time in the frozen foods department of Byerly’s. Phil enjoyed collecting John Deere toys, Budweiser mugs, watches and old toy cars.

He is survived by his children Kelly (Robert) Vanaman of Frisco, TX, Shawn (Sue) Sunvold of Monroe, IA, Todd (Dana) Sunvold of Arlington, MN, and Michael Sunvold of St. Augusta, MN; 6 grandchildren, Brooke, Matt, Kelsey, Kayla, Daniel, and Logan; and 2 great-grandsons, Robert and Blake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jacqueline; brother, Justin; and 4 sisters, Harriet Davidson, Alice Fish, Marcella Pelz, and Betty Hubert.