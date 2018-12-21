Persistent Penguins Push Past Wild

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 Thursday night in Pennsylvania. The Wild fall to 17-15-2 overall this season and 3-8 in their last 11 games.

Jordan Greenway got Minnesota off to a good start with a goal at 7:13 of the first period, but the Penguins answered with a Bryan Rust goal before the period ended.

Rust would score the eventual game-winner for Pittsburgh in the third period.

Minnesota will look to get back on track against the Dallas Stars Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.