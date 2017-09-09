People And Their Four-Legged Friends Take Part in 29th Woofstock [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD - Hundreds of people and their pets showed up for the 29th Annual Woofstock.

The 5K companion walk took place Saturday morning at Wilson Regional Park in St. Cloud.

Pet lovers walked around the park and were able to talk with many pet vendors from around Central Minnesota.

Over the last 29 years Woofstock has become one of the Tri-County Humane Society's largest fundraisers. Marit Ortega is the Director of Philanthropy for the Tri-County Humane Society. She says there are a lot of fun things to do at Woofstock to help raise money for a great cause.

"We have some fun games, arts and crafts, there is a silent auction. This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year...it's vital for us to do all the good work we're doing for animals."

The annual event raises between $50,000 and $60,000 every year for the humane society. Ortega says most of the money raised goes health costs for the animals.

"The majority of our budget goes towards veterinary expenses for the animals. What it is covering is we're spaying and neutering all of our [dogs and cats]. We vaccinate them, de-worm them and treat them for any [infections] they may have."

If you were unable to make it to Woofstock and would like to learn about how you can help the Tri-County Humane Society follow the link below.