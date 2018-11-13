Pedestrian Versus Vehicle Crash in Buffalo Sends One to Hospital

BUFFALO -- A Buffalo man was brought to the hospital after being hit by a car Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 3:30 p.m., a pickup driven by 58-year-old Dawn Jenson of Loretto was heading north on Highway 55, attempting to turn left onto 2nd Street South. At the same time, a pedestrian, 29-year-old Jacob Daniels was trying to cross Highway 55.

While in the intersection, Daniels was struck by Jenson's vehicle. Daniels was brought to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.