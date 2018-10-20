Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Highway 10 in Becker

BECKER -- A Big Lake man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.

The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Sherburne Avenue in Becker.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 23-year-old Anastasia Mattson , of Brainerd, was heading east on Highway 10 when she hit a pedestrian crossing the Highway.

The man has been identified as 66-year-old Francis Pittman of Big Lake. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it is unknown if the man was drinking at the time of the crash.

Mattson suffered non-life threatening injuries.