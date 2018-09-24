Paynesville Man Hurt in Rollover On Highway 23

HAWICK -- A Paynesville man was hurt in a crash on Highway 23 near Hawick. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 8:00 a.m. Monday in Kandiyohi County, one mile east of Hawick.

Twenty-five year old Tanner Caldwell of Paynesville was driving east when he was attempting to turn into a driveway and was rear-ended by a car. Caldwell's pickup rolled and came to a rest in the ditch. He was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 61-year-old Paul Pearson of New London, was not hurt.