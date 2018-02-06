Paynesville Man Hurt in Meeker County Crash

EDEN VALLEY -- A Paynesville man was hospitalized after a crash involving a semi and dump truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday a semi driven by 31-year-old Ryan Peresko was going east on Highway 55 near 587th Avenue when he moved left to navigate a narrow left turn.

A dump truck driven by 46-year-old David Boettcher of Litchfield was heading east on Highway 55 as well, and was unable to stop, striking Peresko's semi as he turned left into a driveway.