Paul J. McWhorter, 70, St. Cloud

October 23, 1947 - July 25, 2018

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

A graveside service will be 1PM Friday, August 3, 2018 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery (Camp Ripley) in Little Falls for Paul J. McWhorter, 70, of St. Cloud, who passed away on July 25, 2018. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud

Paul was born on October 23, 1947 to Hugh T. and Avita (Bollig) McWhorter. He proudly served within the US Navy for 26 years. Paul owned and operated Mac Waste Control, along with serving as the Mayor of Miltona, MN. Paul enjoyed vegetable gardening and traveling. He was a selfless giver who always found a way to help those he knew. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include, sons, Greg of Plymouth and Cory (Jill) of Big Lake; 3 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brother, Hugh C of Miltona; sisters, Helen (Steve) Zellmer of St. Paul and Patricia (Pat) Harrison of Wadena; and brother in-law, Jerry Linton of Bowling Green, KY.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Therese.