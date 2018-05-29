Patrol: Memorial Day Weekend, a Deadly one on MN Roads

ST. CLOUD -- Memorial Day weekend was the start of the most deadly season on Minnesota roads and a deadly weekend it was.

The Minnesota State Patrol says six people were killed in six different crashes on Minnesota roads over the holiday weekend. Three of the six were motorcyclists.

Troopers say of those six fatal crashes, the causes ranged from distracted driving to speeding. So far, 118 people have died on Minnesota roads this year, compared to 115 this time last year.

In total, the patrol responded to 270 crashes throughout the state over the long weekend, 37 had personal injuries and five serious injuries.

Troopers would like to remind you to always plan ahead if you know you're going to be drinking. Planning for a sober ride how can save your life and the lives of others. Overall, 374 people were arrested for DWI over Memorial Day weekend. So far this year, 10,566 DWI arrests have been made in the state.