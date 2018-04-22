Patricia A. Osgood-Fisher, 74, River Falls, Wisconsin

December 18, 1943 – April 20, 2018

Patricia was born December 18, 1943 in St. Cloud, MN to James and Mae R. (Schmidt) Osgood. She married James Fisher on June 8, 1963 in St. Cloud, MN. Patricia was employed as a general manager for Best Western Inn in St. Cloud, MN and also in Stillwater, MN. She was a wife and mother first and then had a career. Patricia enjoyed hobbies and crafts. God’s creativity was manifested in her.