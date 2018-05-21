Park Rapids Man Sentenced for Sexting Sartell Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A Park Rapids man has been sentenced to three years in prison for sending sexual messages to a 13-year-old Sartell girl.

Fifty-four-year-old Calvin Bird Jr. pleaded guilty to five felony counts of engaging in electronic communications describing sexual conduct with a child in April. He'll get credit for already serving 218 days.

According to the criminal complaint, Bird started talking to the girl in September 2017 after she posted a question on the social media site Whisper. Police say the two began sending text messages, with several conversations becoming sexual.

Authorities began investigating the case and began to pose as the girl. While undercover, police say Bird started sending nude photos of himself and asking her if she would masturbate while they text.