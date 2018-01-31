Parents Complain Over Photo of Students with Bags Over Heads

DETROIT LAKES (AP) -- Parents of Detroit Lakes High School students are upset over a photo circulating on social media showing several students with plastic bags over their heads during a game of musical chairs.

Monte Duel, who has a stepson who attends the school, says someone showed poor judgment during the assembly, which was part of the school's annual Snoball Week Celebration. He says it makes no sense to use plastic bags instead of blindfolds for the game.