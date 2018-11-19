Owner: Extenuating Circumstances Causes Big Apple Bagels Closure

ST. CLOUD -- Another downtown St. Cloud business has closed. Big Apple Bagels closed their doors Saturday due to "extenuating circumstances."

Owner Rod Lindquist says back in September he needed to buy a more efficient oven, which led to multiple problems. Once the oven was installed, other equipment failures began and the combination of more repairs in an older building was too costly.

Lindquist says with just over a year left on his lease, he thought about moving the business, but opted to close. He says the franchise is for sale and he would even provide financing to help keep the business in downtown St. Cloud.

Lindquist says he loves the downtown area and the area was not a factor in closing.

Big Apple Bagles opened in 2015.