Over 100 Employers at 30th Annual SCTCC Job Fair Wednesday

ST. CLOUD -- If you're looking for a job, you may want to swing by the River's Edge Convention Center Wednesday, where you'll have a chance to impress over 100 employers.

St. Cloud Technical and Community College is putting on their 30th Annual Job Fair.

The event is free and open to students and alumni of SCTCC. No registration or sign-up is required for job seekers. Alongside the employers, there will be college and universities with booths for students who are interested in transferring from SCTCC.