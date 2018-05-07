Orville A. Overvig, 93, Long Prairie

August 7, 1924 - May 6, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Thursday, May 10, 2018 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie, for Orville A. Overvig, age 93, of Long Prairie who passed away Sunday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Fr. 7Kenneth Riedemann will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Orville August Overvig was born August 7, 1924 in Glencoe, Minnesota, the son of Joel P. and Helga S. (Langlie) Overvig. He grew up and attended school near Long Prairie. He continued to help on the family farm and worked on the WPA program. Orville later moved to the Twin Cities and worked at various jobs. Orville served in the Army Air Corp during World War II. He married Betty J. Close on May 9, 1953 at Osakis, Minnesota. He farmed near Center City from 1951 until 2001 when they moved to Long Prairie.

Orville was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie. He belonged to the Little Sauk American Legion Post. He enjoyed playing solitaire and reading.

Orville is survived by his children, Arlen, Coon Rapids, William, St. Paul, Cynthia Steed, White Bear Lake, and Gary, Oklahoma City; sister, Alice Olsen, Sauk Centre; and three grandchildren.