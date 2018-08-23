Open House Thursday for CSAH4/County Road 120 Improvements

ST. CLOUD -- A public open house is scheduled for Thursday evening to gather input on a 2019 reconstruction project of the Stearns County Highway 4/County Road 120 intersection in west St. Cloud.

Engineering officials will present traffic data collected from a study conducted in June and gather input from users.

The final designs will be completed between November and February with construction slated for next summer.

The open house is from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Stearns County Public Works facility at 455 28th Avenue South in Waite Park. A presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m.