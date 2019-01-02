One Person Hurt in Interstate 94 Crash

ST. JOSEPH -- One person was hurt in a crash in St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 94 at County Road 2.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says an SUV driven by 30-year-old Megan Trautmiller of St. Joseph was heading south on County Road 2. Meanwhile, a car driven by 31-year-old Phattara Kuhmprom of Thailand exited I-94 westbound at County Road 2. Deputies say Kuhmprom decided to get back on I-94 and was struck by the SUV.

Neither driver was hurt in the crash. However, Kuhmprom's passenger, 30-year-old Sansiri Tarnpradab of Thailand was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.