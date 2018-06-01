One Man Hurt in St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are investigating a shooting incident Thursday night which left a man injured.

Officers responded to the 100 block alley of 25th Avenue North just before midnight.

Police made contact with a 54-year-old Waite Park man who had been shot in the leg. Officers learned the man got into an argument with three people over a vehicle that had not been returned on time. The argument turned into a physical fight and the victim was shot once in the leg with a handgun.

The suspect and two other men left the scene before police arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The other men involved in the incident haven't been found yet and no gun has been recovered.