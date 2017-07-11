One Dead in Semi-Involved Crash Near Royalton

ROYALTON -- One man is dead and one woman is hurt after a crash involving a semi on Highway 10 near Royalton.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

An SUV driven by 83-year-old Robert Kysar of Plymouth was turning out of a gas station to head north on Highway 10, when he was struck broadside by a semi driven by 71-year-old Lewis Olson of baxter.

According to authorities, Kysar died at the scene, and his passenger, 96-year-old Gayle Steinmetz was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Olson was not hurt.