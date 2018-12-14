One Dead in Rice Camper Fire

RICE -- One person is dead after a camper fire in Rice Friday morning.

The Rice Police and Fire Departments responded to a fire at 50 Division Street North around 9:00 a.m. Authorities found three campers engulfed in flames at Janski Garage. People familiar with the campers told officials there was a person known to stay in one and may have been inside when the fire started.

After putting out the fire, authorities search the campers, finding one adult victim. The body was brought to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office for identification and autopsy. Police say there is no evidence of danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rice Police Department at 320-968-7201.