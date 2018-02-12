Olympic Sports: Curling A Popular Sport in Central Minnesota

BRAINERD -- The sport of curling is getting a lot of media coverage again this year during the Winter Olympics. Most of team USA is made-up of people from Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Mary Jo Hamilton is the chairman of the board for the Brainerd Lakes Curling Association. She says the sport is just as popular as ever. Their club started 11 years ago and continues to grow.

On our own facility, we dedicated this building on January 29th, 2012. Prior to that, we were using hockey ice in an arena.

Hamilton says, since they've had their own facility, they've grown from 75 members to over 200 members. Two of their members are from Sartell.

During the season they have matches almost every night of the week.

In addition to the Olympic events, the very best club teams just happen to be right here in central Minnesota this week. The Brainerd Lakes Curling Club is hosting the Club National Championships. Hamilton says 20 teams have made the trip to Brainerd.

10 men's and 10 women's teams. They've gone through playdowns in their specific regions. They're joining us for the entire week.