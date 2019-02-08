Oilers Keep Wild Winless After All Star Break

The Edmonton Oilers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild has now lost four straight games since the All Star break.

The game followed a familiar pattern for Minnesota, falling behind early and struggling to play catch-up the rest of the night. The Oilers' Darnell Nurse scored his seventh goal of the season at 2:15 of the first period, and Ty Rattie scored his fourth of the year at 4:32 of the second.

Joel Eriksson Ek made it a one-goal game with a tally at 2:50 of the third period, but the Oilers responded with goals from Leon Draisaitl at 5:35 and Zack Kassian at 18:40 to pull away for the win.

The Wild is now 26-23-5 on the season and will travel to New Jersey to take on the Devils Saturday afternoon. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.