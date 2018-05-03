Update: Parent, 3 Children Found Dead Inside Grand Forks Home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) -- Three schoolchildren and a parent were found dead in a home in northeastern North Dakota on Thursday, school officials and police said.

Administrators at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Grand Forks asked the police to check on the home on the city's south side. The responding officer saw what appeared to be a body inside the home and went in.

No information has been released about how the four died and police are withholding the names of the dead until relatives have been notified. Police Lt. Derik Zimmel said more details would be released later Thursday or Friday.

Grand Forks Public Schools said in a statement that the dead were a parent and three students. The district said families have been notified and it is working with the schools involved to provide support and counseling to students and staff. It also said Grand Forks police asked that no additional information be released.