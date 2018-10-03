October Birthday Celebrated – Thank You!

MY BIRTHDAY BOYS

My sons bought me a bouquet of flowers and a delicious chocolate cake for my birthday, and delivered it to me Monday night right before the midnight hour...making sure that I knew, I was not forgotten on my birthday Tuesday.

MY FRIENDS AND FAMILY

I would also like to say how touched I was by all the kind Birthday wishes on my Facebook page. It was so nice to go through and see them all. I tried to spend time on each one, sending back a heart emoji to let you know how much that thoughtful gesture was appreciated.

MY BIRTHDAY PARTY

I had a fabulous time going out to dinner with my precious boys, Drew, Tanner & Mason as well as my wonderful Nephew Brody, who is also my music partner in crime with our acoustic duo Power Cordes.

Not only my family, but some great co workers celebrated with dinner at Molitor's followed by a sneak peak scare of Molitor's Haunted Acre's. I think I receive special scare treatment...The ghouls did sing Happy Birthday to me on the Wagon Ride which was really fun. Also a big thank you to my work sister Cindy Wear and her fantastic sweet husband Jay for bringing me a Cold Spring Birthday cake.

CELEBRATE ALL MONTH...RIGHT?

Next I'll be celebrating with my boyfriend Randy sometime over the weekend. I thought that this was going to be just sort of a non eventful year, but it's turned out to be one of my best birthdays yet. Thankful for my great family, friends, co workers and all the great things that have happened this year. Being able to buy my own home for my kids, singing with my Nephew, and watching my boys grow up to be the best they can be. Life is good. Thank you again for making it so special. :-)